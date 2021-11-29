Contact Us
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Saturday, Nov. 27 drawing
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday, Nov. 27 drawing was sold in New Jersey.

The retailer that sold the second-tier prizewinning ticket was expected to be announced by lottery officials Monday.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing were: 8, 32, 55, 64 and 66. The Powerball drawn was 10 with a Power Play of 2x.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing will be an estimated $253 million with a $178.9 million cash option.

Another second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold in California, but that player did not match the Powerball drawn.

