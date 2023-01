A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey.

The second-tier prizewinning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 24 drawing was sold at Lawton Express, 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County.

The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

