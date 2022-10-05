$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Winner Sold At New Jersey QuickChek

The New Jersey Lottery has made another millionaire.

A winning Mega Millions ticket from the Tuesday, Oct. 4 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Union County. That second-tier prizewinning ticket is good for $1 million.

That ticket was purchased at Quick Chek #45, 1509 Morris Ave. in Union. It matched five of the five white balls drawn. The winning numbers were: 15, 18, 25, 33, and 38. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

A third-tier prizewinning ticket taking home the $10,000 jackpot was sold in Ocean County.

The Mega Millions Jackpot rolls to $410 million.

