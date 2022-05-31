$1 Million Lottery Winner Sold At North Jersey Deli

The New Jersey Lottery has made another millionaire.

The winning second-tier ticket from the Friday, May 27 Mega Millions drawing was sold at Algarve Bakery & Deli in Hillside.

The winning numbers for the Friday, May 27, drawing were: 03, 14, 40, 53, and 54. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Eighteen additional players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,500. Moreover, 27,211 other New Jersey players took home $116,680 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600.

