Northern Valley Daily Voice
$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At NJ Liquor Store

Cecilia Levine
Adriano’s Liquor, 634 N. Clinton Ave., in Trenton.
Adriano’s Liquor, 634 N. Clinton Ave., in Trenton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lucky $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a New Jersey liquor store.

The second-tier prizewinning ticket from the Oct. 5 drawing was purchased at Adriano’s Liquor, 634 N. Clinton Ave., in Trenton.

In addition to the second prize won, three tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 third-tier prize. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Super Shop Deli Mart, 809 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes;
  • Bergen County: Quick Stop, 606 Midland Ave., Saddle Brook; and,
  • Essex County: Quick Shop Food, 463 Mount Pleasant Ave., West Orange.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, October 5, drawing were 07, 11, 18, 30, and 36. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Moreover, 25 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,500. 

Finally, 30,144 other New Jersey players took home $150,364 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600. 

