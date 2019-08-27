Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Police Nab Drivers In Separate Vehicle Thefts Out Of Nutley, Paterson
News

1 Dead, 27 Infected In Morris County Golf Club Hepatitis A Outbreak

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
More than 25 people contracted Hepatitis A from a food handler at the Mendham Golf & Tennis Club.
More than 25 people contracted Hepatitis A from a food handler at the Mendham Golf & Tennis Club. Photo Credit: Mendham Golf & Tennis Club Facebook Courtesy of John Werring

A person infected by a Hepatitis A outbreak at a Morris County country club has died, state health officials said.

The person -- whose identification has not been released -- and 27 others were sickened in the outbreak that occurred between June 9 and 30 at the Mendham Golf & Tennis Club, News12 reports.

The outbreak stemmed from a former food handler at the club.

An on-site investigation of the club found its food services were in compliance with hand hygiene and glove use.

People who may have been exposed were notified on July 5.

Symptoms of the illness include:

  • Fever
  • Stomach pain
  • Tiredness
  • Diarrhea
  • Poor appetite
  • Vomiting
  • Dark yellow urine
  • Yellow skin or eyes (jaundice)

Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to contact their health care provider.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.