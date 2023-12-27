Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

SHARE

News Story About NJ Christmas Shooting Is Fake, Made With AI, Police Say

There was no Christmas shooting in Bridgeton, despite what you might have read online, police said.

There was no Christmas shooting in Bridgeton, despite what you might have read online, police said.

There was no Christmas shooting in Bridgeton, despite what you might have read online, police said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Sam Barron

An article published on Newsbreak claims a person was shot on the 100 block of West Broad Street and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was investigating was all fake.

The report goes on to bemoan the state of gun violence in small towns in America.

But the article was written by artificial intelligence and a disclaimer at the end said "it may contain errors."

According to police, it was "entirely false."

"Nothing even similar to this story occurred on or around Christmas, or even in recent memory for the area they described," police said. "It seems this 'news' outlet's AI writes fiction they have no problem publishing to readers."

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE