Newly Retired Paterson Officer Killed In Snowmobile Crash

DeSopo, of Totowa, and another man were riding snowmobiles on Lake Wallenpaupack in Pike County when they collided with the lake's rocky shoreline near Cove Road and North Hemlock Lane in Palmyra Township around 6 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. Both riders were ejected from their snowmobiles after striking large rocks and boulders.

DeSopo was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office. The second rider, whose name is being withheld by Daily Voice out of respect for the family, was airlifted to Wyoming Valley Hospital for treatment.

DeSopo's death comes approximately one week after the death of Steven Fernandez, a Ridgefield Park officer who was killed in a snowmobile crash in New York.

DeSopo dedicated 27 years to the Paterson Police Department, retiring in January 2024. His law enforcement career began in community service patrol before advancing to patrolman and later serving as a detective in the narcotics bureau, according to his obituary on the Festa Memorial Funeral Home website.

In addition to his role as a firearms instructor, DeSopo was a member of the PPD's emergency services unit and contributed at the 9/11 site in New York City. He later joined the motorcycle unit as an instructor, eventually becoming a sergeant, his obituary says. In this role, he managed routes for escorts and coordinated logistics for parades, showcasing his leadership and organizational skills.

DeSopo was a dedicated member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club and the St. Michael's Marshals Motorcycle Club, earning multiple citations for his community work, his obituary says.

"We would usually say this with the heaviest of hearts, but in this case, it doesn't quite capture the truth," St. Michael's Marshals said in a tribute to DeSopo. "Our hearts are shattered into countless, unrecognizable pieces by the untimely loss of our brother, Vice President Anthony 'Tripod' Desopo.

"The following words hardly begin to capture the magnitude of Tony for those who knew him. He was larger than the life he lived—truly the best brother anyone could ask for. Always there, offering a helping hand, a listening ear, and maybe even a cigar or a scotch.

"We love you brother and will miss you until the day we get to meet again."

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, with mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Pompeii in Paterson.

DeSopo will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum in Totowa, at 11:45 a.m.

Click here for Anthony DeSopo's complete obituary on the Festa Memorial Funeral Home website.

Editor's note: The Pennsylvania State Police report lists two different dates in its incident report, Feb. 7 and Feb. 9. According to Anthony DeSopo’s obituary, the incident occurred on Feb. 7.

