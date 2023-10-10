Newly Minted Millionaires! Passaic County Lotto Players Win Big

Their tickets matched all five white balls in the Friday, Oct. 6 Mega Millions drawing, winning $1 million. One of the tickets was purchased with the megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $3 million.

The tickets were purchased at Jackpocket in Hewitt.

A lottery ticket sold at Freedom News in Jersey City matched four of the white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, winning $10,000.

The winning numbers were: 12, 24, 46, 57, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.