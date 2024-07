A ticket sold in Prospect Park matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday, July 19, winning $1,637,643.

The ticket was sold at ZT Convenience Store. The winning numbers were 01, 08, 23, 40 and 45 and the XTRA number was 03. The Bullseye number was 23.

