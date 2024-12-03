Overcast 40°

Newly-Minted Millionaire! Bergen County Man Claims $1 Million NY Lottery Prize

A Bergen County resident is celebrating a life-changing windfall after claiming a $1 million prize from the New York Lottery sold over the summer.

Paul Seo, Little Ferry, matched the first five numbers — 34, 55, 59, 65, and 70 — missing only the Mega Ball, which was 12. Seo opted for a lump sum payment, taking home $651,000 after required withholdings.

Seo purchased the winning ticket from the Aug. 13 drawing at 741 Montauk Inc., a BP gas station located at 741 Montauk Highway in Shirley, NY.

The New York Lottery reported that Mega Millions generated $441,182,494 in sales during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with $13,724,997 in Lottery Aid to Education funds allocated to Suffolk County school districts during the same period.

