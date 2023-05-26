Newly Minted Millionaire: Bergen County Lotto Player Hits Big

The winner of Jersey Cash 5 $1.4 million jackpot drawn on Thursday, April 20, recently came forward to their claim their prize. The player said he only plays NJ Lottery when the jackpot is more than $1 million.

While going by Krauszer's in Park Ridge, they saw the jackpot was $1.4 million and knew they had to put some skin in the game.

The next day, the player saw a sign at Krauszer's noting a player had won the jackpot. The lottery player thought fast and pulled into a nearby Dunkin' where he opened the lottery app, saw their numbers matched and they had just won more than $1 million.

The player signed the back of the ticket and then took a selfie to celebrate the occasion.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.