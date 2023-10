A Mega Millions ticket matched five of the white white balls in the Friday, Oct. 27 drawing, netting the winner $1 million. The ticket was sold at Dave's Variety on Clifton Avenue.

The winning numbers were 11, 32, 43, 57, and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 06, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

