Joyce Kirkland, 59, was arrested at her home on the morning of Wednesday, June 25, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said Friday. Kirkland was charged with 29 counts, including theft, money laundering, forgery, and criminal impersonation.

Prosecutors say Kirkland forged names on deeds, falsified documents, and stole from the State of New Jersey’s Emergency Rental Assistance Programs, taking more than $300,000. She also allegedly forged the names of deceased individuals on real estate documents, negotiated fraudulent checks, opened credit cards in other people’s names, and laundered the stolen money.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office says Kirkland targeted multiple victims with her schemes, which involved real estate fraud and impersonation of dead or vulnerable individuals.

“This arrest highlights the devastating impact of financial crimes, especially those targeting vulnerable individuals,” Daniel said in a statement. “We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who exploit the trust of others for personal gain”.

Kirkland was taken to Union County Jail and is awaiting a detention hearing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Detective Jessica Tattoli at 908-527-4325.

