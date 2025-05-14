Newark Mayor Releases Videos Of ICE Arrest, Says He Was 'Targeted' By Feds

Baraka was taken into custody on Friday, May 9, at Delaney Hall, a detention center in Newark operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Baraka, along with members of Congress and a group of protestors, had “stormed” the facility during a demonstration.

But videos released by Baraka on Wednesday, May 14 tell a different story.

“These videos make it clear that Delaney Hall personnel opened the gate for me, and allowed me to enter the property, as well as my calm and respectful departure when asked to leave,” Baraka said in a statement Monday.

“None of my actions were orchestrated or preconceived, and this arrest occurred because I was specifically targeted by this Administration.”

In the videos, Baraka — who is running for governor — is seen being waved through the gate with his security detail by a guard and walking calmly on the property. Later footage shows federal officers detaining him. U.S. Reps. Rob Menendez, LaMonica McIver, and Bonnie Watson Coleman were seen in a later clip. Federal officials also accused them of "storming" the facility in a "bizarre political stunt," despite laws saying that they were allowed to be there.

A hearing in federal court for the trespassing charges that Baraka faces is set for Thursday, May 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.