Newark Man Stole $700K Worth Of Luxury Vehicles: AG

Samir White's crew targeted high-end vehicles throughout New Jersey and New York, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. White and others used stolen vehicles to travel to target locations throughout Monmouth, Ocean, and Essex counties, where they forced entry into homes using a crowbar, removed expensive items and key fobs to vehicles, then stole the homeowner’s cars from the residence, Platkin said. The estimated value of vehicles stolen is approximately $700,000, Platkin said.

On Monday, Nov. 18, White and others stole a 2023 BMW X7 valued at less than $75,000, from Lakewood, Ocean County., Platkin said.

On Monday, Dec. 9, White and others stole a BMW X3 valued at less than $75,000, stolen from a residence on Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, Monmouth County, Platkin said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, White and others entered a residence on River Road, Wall Township, Monmouth County, where they stole $10,000 worth of jewelry, a loaded firearm, purses, a key fob, and a 2020 Porsche 911, valued at more than $75,000, Platkin said.

On Friday, Dec. 13, White and others used the stolen BMW-X3 to travel to Bay Head in Ocean County to steal a 2020 Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, valued at more than $75,000, Platkin said. This vehicle was recovered in the Bronx, Platkin said.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, White and others used various stolen vehicles to travel to Sea Girt in Monmouth County, where they entered residences on Crescent Parkway and Washington Boulevard to obtain key fobs to steal vehicles, Platkin said. A 2025 Range Rover, valued at more than $75,000; and designer clothes and sunglasses were stolen from Crescent Parkway; and a 2020 BMW X3, valued at less than $75,000, was stolen from Washington Boulevard, Platkin said.

Also that day, White and others forced entry into a home on Midland Avenue in East Orange and removed a key fob and the keys to a 2024 Audi RSQ8, Platkin said.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, state police observed 2024 BMW X7 that had been reported stolen out of Freehold Borough, Platkin said. The vehicle was driven to Newark, where the occupants, including White, jumped out and began to run, Platkin said. White was located hiding in a backyard and was arrested, Platkin said.

White is charged with home invasion burglary, four counts of residential burglary, theft of motor vehicles, receiving a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to receive a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest by flight, Platkin said.The investigation into the co-conspirators is ongoing, Platkin said.

