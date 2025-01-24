Newark ICE Raid Sparks Outage As Mayor, Senators Condemn 'Egregious' Violations

One was a U.S. military veteran "who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned," Baraka said.

"This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution," the mayor said. "Which guarantees ‘the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizure.' Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized."

A spokesman for ICE confirmed the raid occurred.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite yesterday in Newark, New Jersey," a spokesman said.

New Jersey Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim, both Democrats, said they have reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to demand answers.

"Actions like this one sow fear in all of our communities — and our broken immigration system requires solutions, not fear tactics," the senators said. "We will continue to work with Mayor Baraka and other local officials to gather more information to ensure all New Jerseyans are safe and their dignity and rights are protected.”

