New Year's Terror: 10 Killed, 35 Hurt After Driver Intentionally Rams Into New Orleans Crowd

The incident in the city's French Quarter happened early Wednesday morning, Jan. 1.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick called the driver's actions, "very intentional," saying, “This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could.”

The man also shot at police officers, two of whom were hit, and are in stable condition, Kirkpatrick said.

Law enforcement robots are reportedly checking the area of Bourbon and Canal streets for possible improvised explosives.

At least 35 people were injured in the incident.

Hotels and bars on and near Bourbon Street were evacuated after the carnage, CBS affiliate WWL in New Orleans reported.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot and killed by police, according to The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.