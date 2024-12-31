New Year's 3-Alarm Fire Displaces Englewood Families, Injures Firefighters

The blaze broke out at the corner of Grand Avenue and Tracey Place, where responders arrived to find heavy flames consuming the first and second floors of the building, the Englewood Fire Department said. Crews worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control as additional resources were called to the scene.

Several families affected by the fire are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to the fire department. The two injured firefighters were treated for minor injuries and are expected to recover.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Englewood Fire Prevention Bureau.

