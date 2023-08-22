Fair 69°

SHARE

New Upscale Waterfront Jersey City Restaurant Was Inspired By Owners' Daughter

There's a new addition to the Jersey City dining scene, one that's keeping it all in the family.

Jeanne, Frank, and Maddy Rose Cretella.
Jeanne, Frank, and Maddy Rose Cretella. Photo Credit: Jorg Windau
Sam Barron

Landmark Hospitality's Maddy Rose opened earlier this month at Liberty House, at 76 Audrey Zapp Dr. The restaurant is named after Maddy, the daughter of Frank and Jeanne Cretella, the owner of the restaurant. 

Maddy Cretella, the namesake, serves as director of engagement and marketing.

"We wanted to refresh the space with an exciting look and feel for Maddy Rose,” Maddy said.

Maddy Rose is located inside of the Liberty House venue, which has been completely revamped.

The restaurant offers up a mix of coastal Greek and Italian cuisine, including small plates and shareable dishes, with dishes like roasted branzino, pan seared tuna and Berkshire pork schnitzel. 

Maddy Rose also boasts outdoor and indoor dining, with views of the New York City skyline. The restaurant offers live music from Thursday to Sunday during brunch.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE