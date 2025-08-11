Fair 89°

SHARE

Major Hurricane Possible As Newly Named Tropical Storm Erin Likely To Rapidly Strengthen

A newly named tropical storm is poised to become the Atlantic’s first hurricane this week, and could intensify into a major hurricane over open water by next weekend. 

Newly named Tropical Storm Erin is expected to develop into a hurricane late in the week and intensify into a major hurricane in the open Atlantic next weekend.

Newly named Tropical Storm Erin is expected to develop into a hurricane late in the week and intensify into a major hurricane in the open Atlantic next weekend.

Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
Tropical development potential for the Atlantic basin into early next week.

Tropical development potential for the Atlantic basin into early next week.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
AccuWeather hurricane experts are forecasting a hurricane to develop late in the week and intensify into a major hurricane in the open Atlantic next weekend.

AccuWeather hurricane experts are forecasting a hurricane to develop late in the week and intensify into a major hurricane in the open Atlantic next weekend.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The National Hurricane Center announced Cabo Verde system AL97, which a day earlier had been given a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, became Tropical Storm Erin at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11.

AccuWeather hurricane experts forecast that the system will strengthen into a hurricane late this week and likely become a major hurricane next weekend over the open Atlantic. 

While the early upper-air pattern favors a turn to the north that keeps the storm east of the US East Coast, forecasters urge interests in the northern Caribbean and Bermuda to monitor updates through next week. 

Rough surf and rip currents may increase along East Coast beaches next weekend into early the following week.

Atmospheric ingredients are aligned for development: warm ocean waters, minimal wind shear, and reduced Saharan dust, AccuWeather says. If named, the storm would be called Erin.

No direct US impacts are expected in the near term, but the system bears close watching as it strengthens and turns north.

As of now, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has recorded five named storms, including Tropical Storm Dexter, which emerged in early August and moved across the open waters of the Atlantic.

AccuWeather’s hurricane specialists anticipate a highly active and potentially unpredictable Atlantic hurricane season this year, akin to last year’s historic and damaging season.

Tropical activity is expected to ramp up this month. AccuWeather anticipates three to five named storms in August, and meteorologists are also watching two other areas with low development chances next week.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE