New Tropical Threats Line Up Along Same Atlantic Track As Erin

A pair of fresh tropical waves are bubbling along the same corridor where Hurricane Erin formed earlier this month, and forecasters say development odds are rising.

According to AccuWeather, both systems have a high chance of developing into tropical depressions as they move westward across the Atlantic.

A third tropical wave, still over Africa, is also expected to enter the Atlantic soon, keeping the basin unusually active for this point in the season.

The next names on the 2025 Atlantic storm list are Fernand and Gabrielle; five named storms have formed so far in 2025.

“The tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean is expected to follow a similar path to Erin,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. “However, sea surface temperatures may have been temporarily cooled in Erin’s wake, which could inhibit rapid development early on.”

Meanwhile, another disturbance is bringing heavy rain to the Cabo Verde Islands, signaling that the Atlantic’s storm season is far from over.

