New Tropical System To Soak Several States With Flooding Rains

AccuWeather forecasters say the system, classified as a tropical rainstorm, will cross the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday, July 15, before moving into the gulf, where conditions could allow it to strengthen into a tropical depression or even a named storm. If it reaches that threshold, it would be called Dexter.

“This system may not strengthen into a tropical storm and be designated with an official name," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said, "but it could cause some serious flooding issues this week."

The system is forecast to make landfall along the southeastern Louisiana coast Thursday morning, July 17. Current projections call for 4 to 8 inches of rain from Florida through coastal Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, with isolated totals as high as 16 inches.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 60 mph in parts of southeastern Louisiana, where forecasters also expect 1 to 3 feet of storm surge. Rough surf and dangerous rip currents will extend along the coasts of Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi ahead of landfall.

The track of the system will determine how much flooding occurs inland, but forecasters warn that its slow movement could worsen conditions where rain bands repeatedly pass over the same areas.

The system will be closely watched following deadly flash flooding in Texas over the Independence Day weekend. That flooding killed more than 130 people and left at least 150 missing after catastrophic river rises in the Hill Country.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather experts are monitoring a separate area of the Atlantic off the Southeast coast for a low chance of tropical development from Monday, July 21, through Thursday, July 24.

“We are pacing well ahead of the climatological average for named storms in the Atlantic so far this year,” DaSilva said.

