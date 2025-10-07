Here's Where New Tropical Storm Jerry's Headed: What To Know

Late Tuesday morning, Oct. 7, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Jerry formed over the central Atlantic, becoming the 10th named storm of the 2025 season.

Early key messages warn that interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the storm closely due to a risk of wind, surf and rainfall impacts, and note that watches may be required later today or tonight.

Jerry is forecast to track west-northwest through midweek across warm waters, a setup that favors better organization of its showers and thunderstorms and gradual intensification.

Current guidance places the center passing near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night into Friday, with the potential for periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and building seas in advance of the core.

"Beyond the Caribbean, a dip in the jet stream along the east coast of the United States is expected to help guide Jerry to the north and then curve it out to sea," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Exact intensity and proximity to the islands remain uncertain, but tropical-storm-force conditions are possible if the track holds.

Even if the center stays just offshore, outer rainbands could trigger localized flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, along with dangerous surf and rip currents. Mariners should expect deteriorating conditions well ahead of the storm.

Farther west, there is no immediate threat to the mainland Caribbean or the US, but the forecast beyond late week hinges on when Jerry begins a turn toward the north over the open Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center will issue updated advisories roughly every six hours as the track and intensity outlook evolves.

Residents and visitors in the Leewards should review plans now, secure loose outdoor items, and stay tuned to official forecasts at hurricanes.gov as Jerry approaches.

