New Tropical Storm Humberto Expected To Become Hurricane: Here's Track, Timing

Tropical Storm Humberto, which formed late Wednesday, Sept. 24, is churning over open waters and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Thursday morning, Sept. 25, Humberto was located about 480 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and moving northwest at 10 miles per hour.

Meteorologists expect Humberto to follow a curved path between Bermuda and the East Coast of the US, keeping a close watch on its progress as it organizes and intensifies.

“We expect it to intensify into a hurricane this weekend,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

There will be rough surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding along much of the East Coast from Sunday, Sept. 28, to Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Humberto is the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain busy. Gabrielle, the second hurricane of the season, is spinning east of the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour.

Gabrielle is currently moving east at around 30 miles per hour and is expected to bring dangerous conditions to the Azores as early as Thursday.

Closer to home, a tropical wave in the central Caribbean is drawing attention from forecasters.

The system, which is producing heavy rain and gusty winds across the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the Turks and Caicos Islands, has a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next seven days.

If it organizes further, it could threaten the Bahamas and potentially the southeastern United States later this week.

With the Atlantic heating up, residents along the East Coast and in the Caribbean are urged to stay alert as the parade of storms continues to unfold.

