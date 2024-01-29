New Trial: NJ Man Convicted Again For Murder Of Wheelchair-Bound Roommate

A witness told police they saw Edwin Andujar holding a bloodied knife while standing over Thomas Parent in his wheelchair at 26 Wallace St., in 2014, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

Parent was suffering from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and back and a gash on his arm, Stephens said.

When police arrived, Andujar told said, "I stabbed him, I couldn't take it anymore."

Andujar was originally convicted of murder in 2017. The prosecutors in the original trial ran a background check on a juror, a Black man from Newark, leading to his arrest for outstanding warrants.

The New Jersey Appellate Court ruled prosecutors must obtain permission from a judge before running a background check and granted Andujar a new trial.

Andujar was also convicted of multiple weapons offenses, Stephens said. He will be sentenced in April, Stephens said.

