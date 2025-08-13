New Travel Advisory Issued By State Department For Neighboring Nation

The advisory that went live on Tuesday, Aug. 12 applies to Mexico, where officials say travelers should “exercise increased caution” because of threats that include terrorism, crime, and kidnapping.

It is classified as Level 2 on the agency’s four-tier alert system, which ranges from Level 1 (“exercise normal precautions”) to Level 4 (“do not travel”).

According to the advisory, violent crimes such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery remain a concern in many parts of the country.

The State Department also notes a risk of terrorist violence, including potential attacks. Emergency services may be limited or unavailable in rural and remote areas.

The US government has restricted its employees from certain activities, and US citizens are urged to follow the same rules.

These include avoiding travel between cities after dark and using only regulated taxi stands or app-based rides like Uber or Cabify.

Additionally, it is important to avoid traveling alone in remote areas and not to drive between border cities and the interior of the country, except in limited cases.

Travelers are advised to comply with road checkpoints and avoid attempting to flee, which could lead to serious harm.

The advisory encourages Americans to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time updates, review the Country Security Report, and check the latest health guidance from the CDC before departure.

Officials also recommend purchasing travel insurance that covers emergency evacuation, medical care, and trip cancellations.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.