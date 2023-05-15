New Territories Serves Up New Flavors In North Jersey

New Territories, which took off when it opened in Chinatown, has had a spot in Fair Lawn at 13-24 River Rd. for the past 18 months. Along with ice cream, they also offer bubble waffles, which is a favorite snack in Hong Kong.

"We took that recipe from Hong Kong and implemented it in New York," Peter Mai, who runs New Territories with Cynthia Chan, said. "We offer Asian inspired ice cream flavors with a twist to it. We try to make everything over the top, pretty and fun."

Ice cream flavors include cinnamon donut, like Tokyo banana, and first love, which is a strawberry yogurt sorbet. Tokyo banana is Mai's favorite. Mai said they try to offer flavors that match the season. Mai said they felt Fair Lawn was the perfect spot to expand New Territories.

"It's a small town with a good school district," Mai said. "Everyone is moving to New Jersey and we wanted to bring the fun there. We want to enhance the ice cream experience."

Mai said the feedback has been positive and they try to offer different flavors than at their location in Chinatown.

"The demographics are different," Mai said. "People in here ask for dairy free, so we offer our passion fruit and strawberry sorbets."

Mai said he has really enjoyed introducing Hong Kong bubble waffles to people in North Jersey, and the feedback has been positive, with word of mouth helping to boost business.

"People come in with a lot of excitement," Mai said. "I really enjoy putting a smile on customer's faces.

The Prince Edward bubble waffle is Mai's favorite. It features a waffle, vanilla bean ice cream, Nutella drizzle, chopped peanuts, sprinkles and whipped cream.

"You're getting all different types of exposures, tastes and textures," Mai said. "The ice cream is cold and soft and the waffle is crunchy and warm."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.