Popular Restaurateur Opens Bergen County Tequila Bar With 'Modern Twist'

Ariel Espejo is opening Mexcal Tequila Bar at 24 N Van Brunt St. in the city sometime in February. Espejo, who runs Bent Hospitality with his partner, Michele Bittan, also runs Vida Garden, El Tango, Hidden Garden in Englewood and El Tango in Moonachie.

Mexcal Tequila Bar will offer almost 80 different kinds of tequila, along with Mexican cuisine like tacos, enchiladas while a DJ will be on hand during the weekend. Espejo felt Englewood was missing an establishment like Mexcal.

"It's a convenient location," Espejo said. "We're right next to bergenPac. You can catch a bite before you go to a show. I feel Englewood was missing a modern Mexican restaurant. Everyone is used to going to the same Mexican restaurant. We offer a modern twist."

Espejo said he expects to attract a more modern crowd, that will listening to a DJ spin tunes while they are throwing back tequila shots.

"That's the vibe I want to achieve," Espejo said.

Born in Argentina, Espejo came to New Jersey when he was 10, and graduated from Teaneck High School. Espejo opened his first restaurant, El Tango in Moonachie when he was just 23. While running multiple restaurants sounds like a challenge, Espejo said he has been blessed with the right staff and management to help his restaurants thrive.

"We take everything one day at a time," Espejo, who has two younger brothers who look out for him and help out wherever the latest mini-crisis is, said.

Patrons should be most excited about the guacamole Espejo has in store for them.

"We have pineapple mango guacamole that is out of this world," Espejo said. "It's not like the same guacamole you can get anywhere."

