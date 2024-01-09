New Supermarket Opens In Passaic County

Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Jan. 5. The new 8,000 square foot supermarket is at 78 Main St. in the borough, replacing the former IGA supermarket.

The supermarket, run by Adam Shapiro and his family, plans to offer natural and organic items, fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, specialty meats and cheeses and fresh flowers. This is the second supermarket run by the Shapiro family.

Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

