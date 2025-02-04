Mostly Cloudy 44°

New Study Reveals Shocking Amount Of Phone Use By Teens While At School

A brand-new study has uncovered surprising trends in teen phone use during school hours, raising fresh concerns about digital distractions in the classroom.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels
Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories

The study, published by JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, Feb. 3, found that students spent a significant portion of the school day on their phones, with messaging, Instagram, and video streaming among the most-used apps.

Researchers also noted that a quarter of students logged more than two hours of screen time during class.

In addition, students whose parents held bachelor’s degrees or higher spent about a half-hour less on their phones during school hours compared to kids whose parents did not have college degrees.

The study used data deemed sufficient of 117 of 292 initially recruited student participants ages 13 to 18 years.

With phone usage making up a major chunk of teens’ daily screen time, the findings fuel ongoing debates about how much tech belongs in the classroom. 

Some schools have cracked down with stricter policies, while others argue that digital access is essential for modern learning.

