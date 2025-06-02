A Few Clouds 72°

New Storm System Will Bring Downpours, 50-60 MPH Wind Gusts: Here's Timing

The warmest and most humid air of the year so far will be the catalyst for a new round of thunderstorms with heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Severe thunderstorms with downpours and 50 to 60 mph wind gusts are expected Thursday, June 5, from northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania through most of New York, all of Connecticut and Massachusetts, and into northern New England.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The timing for the system is Thursday, June 5, when the temperature will climb into the upper 80s to even 90 degrees in some spots.

Severe thunderstorms with downpours and 50 to 60 mph wind gusts are expected Thursday, June 5, from northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania through most of New York, all of Connecticut and Massachusetts, and into northern New England, AccuWeather meteorologists say. (See the image above.)

Before the storm's arrival, a warming trend will kick in Tuesday, June 3, and continue throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

That will keep the possibility of more showers and storms possible beyond Thursday's system — on both Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, with the most likely timing in the evening on both days.

