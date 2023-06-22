New ShopRite Opens In North Jersey

A ShopRite opened in Fair Lawn at 22-00 Maple Ave. in the Maple Avenue Plaza on Friday, June 16. The supermarket offers a bakery, a café, a meat department and a wellness department staffed with a dietician.

The 72,000-square foot ShopRite is run by Inserra Supermarkets, which operates 22 ShopRites and two Price Rite Marketplaces in North Jersey and Rockland County.

The store replaces the previous Shop Rite in Fair Lawn at River Road which closed on Thursday, June 15.

