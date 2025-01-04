New Savings Stations Hit Stop & Shop

Customers can activate digital coupons and personalized offers by scanning their GO Rewards loyalty card or entering their phone number at the kiosk.

A QR code option is available for touchless activation, and customers can print a list of their loaded coupons for reference while shopping, with savings applied automatically at checkout.

“This rollout marks another step in improving our customers’ shopping experience,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “We heard from customers who felt they were missing out on valuable digital coupon savings. The Savings Station addresses that feedback, making it easier to access great deals.”

"We salute Stop & Shop for making digital coupons more accessible to everyone including the many seniors and low-income folks who lack internet or smartphone access," commented Edgar Dworsky of ConsumerWorld.org. "Particularly now when many shoppers' budgets are stretched, these digital money savers could help make a dent in their grocery bill."

In addition to activating coupons, the kiosks will offer recipe suggestions and printable activities for children, enhancing the shopping experience for families.

Stop & Shop has 365 stores in five states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

More information is available at stopandshop.com/pages/savingsstation-kiosk.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.