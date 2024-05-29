Fair 59°

SHARE

New Round Of Thunderstorms Could End Sunny Day In NJ, PA, Weather Service Says

The National Weather Service says another round of thunderstorms is right around the corner.

Chance of precipitation Wednesday, May 28.

Chance of precipitation Wednesday, May 28.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Wednesday, May 29 will start out sunny with a high of 78. Come the late afternoon, showers with "a few thunderstorms" and a chance of downpours are likely across New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, the NWS says.

Storms are expected to being around 3 p.m., with a higher chance of heavier rain in North Jersey than South Jersey.

Showers could stick around into Thursday, May 30 , which will will be mostly cloudy with a high of 75, the NWS says.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE