New Round Of Storms On Track For Region: Here's Timing, 5-Day Forecast

Some of the storms will have heavy downpours, gusty winds, thunder, and lightning with the most likely time frame during the afternoon on Saturday, June 7, according to the National Weather Service.

For the broad area where storm activity is expected, click on the first image above from AccuWeather.

There will be overcast skies throughout the day.

Clouds and unsettled conditions will return on Sunday, June 8, as with rain likely at night. (Click on the second image above.) High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The outlook for Monday, June 9, calls for mostly cloudy skies, seasonable temperatures, and a chance for evening showers.

More scattered showers are expected Tuesday, June 10 before the sun finally returns on Wednesday, June 11.

