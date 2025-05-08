New Pope Blasted Trump, Vance On X Before Election — And Now He’s In The Vatican

As recently as three weeks ago, Pope Leo XIV — formerly known as Chicago's Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69 — shared articles and news on social media critical of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and some of the administration's hard-line stances.

Tweets condemning Trump date back to 2015, when he shared a story from the Washington Post about Trump's "anti-immigrant rhetoric."

In February, Prevost slammed Vance, stating that "Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," with a link to National Catholic Reporter after the VP made a curious statement about what he called a "Christianity concept."

The new pope's last post slammed the administration for its handling of "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to a high-security prison in El Salvador, where he has since languished.

"As Trump & Bukele use Oval to 🤣 Feds’ illicit deportation of a US resident ... once an undoc-ed Salvadoran himself, now-DC Aux +Evelio asks, “Do you not see the suffering?" he posted on April 14. "Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

Prevost also previously retweeted articles going after the Trump administration's immigration policies, refugees, gun control, abortion, the death penalty, and other controversial topics.

Trump welcomed Pope Leo XIV following his elevation in a post on Truth Social — but some on the right were less excited about it.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope," the president posted. "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope.

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

MAGA talking head Laura Loomer quickly took to social media to disparage the Vatican's choice, stating that the pope "supports illegal aliens and open borders."

"He retweeted tweets in support of 'dreamers' aka illegals and attacked President Trump’s use of the phrase “bad hombres” to describe violent illegal aliens. He thinks it’s a 'racist' phrase," she posted, describing him as a "Marxist."

"Is it too much to hope that some 20-year-old ran the new pope's X account and he never looked at it?" Megyn Kelly added.

Despite the new pope's vociferous criticism of the administration over the course of several years, Vance still issued a statement backing his election.

"Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church," he posted. "May God bless him!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.