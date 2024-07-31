New Peter Sarsgaard Movie Filmed At Paterson Art Factory, Across NJ Hits Theaters

"Coup!" starring Peter Sarsgaard opens in theatres throughout New Jersey, distributed by Greenwich Entertainment

The film is set on a seaside estate during World War I amidst the 1918 influenza epidemic as a journalist and his socialite wife take in a mysterious grifter, played by Sarsgaard, to be a private cook, according to a synopsis.

Sarsgaard soon leads staff in a takeover of the mansion as the epidemic reaches the island, according to a synopsis.

The movie took advantage of New Jersey's early 20th century aesthetic, filming at Art Factory Students in Paterson, Blairsden in Far Hills, Wyckoff Garretson House in Somerset, Red Oak Farm in Bedminster, Colonial Park in Franklin, Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange and Georgian Court Court University in Lakewood, Joe Marra, the project officer for the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission said.

Critics have enjoyed "Coup!," with the movie holding an 84% rating at Rotten Tomatoes through 18 reviews. Wanna see "Coup!?" It's playing at:

Bow Tie Cinemas Bernardsville 3

AMC Rockaway 16

Cineopolis Mansfield

AMC New Brunswick 18

Regal Burlington

AMC Cherry Hill 24

AMC Voorhees 16

AMC Jersey Gardens 20

To view the trailer, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.