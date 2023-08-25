New North Jersey Rooftop Bar Promises NYC Vibes

I Want U, which promises views of the New York City skyline, will be opening in October at 822 Main Ave. in the city.

The bar is the brainchild of longtime friends, Alex Perez, whose family owns the property, and Justin Gordnick, who along with his brother Chris, run a solar company.

"They had this property and it was a really good location," Chris Gordnick said. "We think we can do something together here."

The partners had never run a bar before but have thrown themselves into the place, which offers three floors of fun and has everything from a frozen slushie machine to TVs everywhere to watch the game and a dance floor.

But the main attraction is the 8,000 square foot rooftop which offers a dance floor, a place for hookah and will feature jumbotron like in Times Square.

"You'll be able to see it blocks away," Gordnick said. "It looks sick."

For when it gets cold, Gordnick said they plan to set up igloos on the roof so people can enjoy the views while staying warm. Gordnick said he feels they are filling a void in Passaic.

"We wanted to take the New York City vibe and bring it over here for a change," Gordnick said. "A lot of people don't like going out to New York."

Opening their first bar has definitely been a learning experience for everyone. Gordnick said they brought in people with extensive experience running restaurants and bars to get them up to speed.

"Before we were winging it," Gordnick said. "It's an overwhelming and tremendous amount of work. It really shocked me. I have a lot of respect for anyone who opens a bar."

Gordnick said he hopes the name "I Want U" allows them to standout from the pack.

"We want it to be sexy and unique," Gordnick said. "We wanted to make people say 'what is that?' We didn't want a generic name. "

With opening day a little over a month away, Gordnick said he is very excited. He said while they were hoping to open in the summer, it was better not to rush it.

"We want to do everything the right away," Gordnick said.

