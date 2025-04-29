New Mugshot: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies, NJ Woman Charged, Prosecutor Says

Raphaelle Register, 36, was arrested Monday, April 28, and charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey and Robbinsville Police Chief William G. Swanhart.

Police responded to a Robbinsville home on the evening of Sunday, April 27, after receiving a report of an unresponsive five-year-old girl, authorities said. The child was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the criminal complaint, Register had a legal duty to care for four children — two 5-year-olds, an 8-year-old, and a 12-year-old — and left them all unattended.

The complaint also states she “failed to adequately feed and nourish the five-year-olds and provide access to necessary medical treatment, thereby making the children abused or neglected.”

An autopsy was performed Monday afternoon by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause and manner of the child’s death are pending further testing and investigation.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Register pending trial.

