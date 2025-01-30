New Milford Officer Injured In 3-Car Crash While Responding To Emergency: Police

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of River Road and Madison Avenue, New Milford Polie Capt. Kevin Van Saders said. Two New Milford officers were responding to an emergency, both using their lights and sirens, when the second police vehicle was struck by a car traveling westbound on Madison Avenue.

The collision caused both vehicles to crash into a third car that was already stopped on Madison Avenue, Van Saders said.

The officer driving the second police vehicle was taken to a local hospital by Holy Name Hospital Ambulance with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle reported pain but declined medical attention. The driver of the third car was uninjured.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash.

