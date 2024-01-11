New Milford Home Damaged By Runaway SUV

The 65-year-old motorist apparently lost control of the 2020 Acura RDX while backing up on Webster Drive just off Batterson Court around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

She wasn't injured, he said.

New Milford firefighters were immediately at the residence in the north end of town, joined by their colleagues from Oradell and River Edge. A PSE&G crew was also summoned to secure the utilities.

Although the front of the house and its front room were damaged, a building inspector found no structural issues and deemed the home inhabitable, the chief said.

