New Jersey's Jen Pawol Makes MLB History As First Female Umpire

Pawol manned first base on Aug. 9, as the Atlanta Braves topped the Marlins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader before getting ready to take over at third base during the nightcap at Truist Park.

The doubleheader necessitated adding a fifth umpire to the crew, since each home-plate umpire skips the other game they’re not working, creating an opening for Pawol.

There were fireworks on the field during the 7-1 win, but all eyes were on Pawol, the West Milford, New Jersey, native who has made headlines ascending as an umpire since her graduation from Hofstra University on Long Island.

Pawol has worked her way up in the umpire hierarchy, and most recently was calling balls and strikes in AAA before she got the call up to The Show.

She worked more than 1,200 Minor League games across every affiliate level before Saturday's game.

“Umpiring is for me. It's in my DNA,” Pawol told MLB.com. “It's been a long, hard journey to the top here. But I just love the camaraderie with my crew, with the fellow umpires. I love the travel. I love working out."

"There's so many similarities being an athlete and an umpire, and I never have to leave the field when I'm umpiring," she explained to the outlet. "I'm just extremely focused on getting my calls right. And I'm so grateful to all those along the way who have helped me become a better umpire every day.”

Pawol was celebrated across baseball on Saturday for making history.

"As a father of two daughters who play softball, it was great to witness the first female umpire in MLB," organist Matthew Kaminski said. "And she was a softball player! Here’s Kevin Kraus with the call. Congrats Jen Pawol!"

Her debut can be seen here.

Pawol will be behind the plate for Sunday afternoon's series finale between the Braves and Marlins.

