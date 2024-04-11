New Jersey State Police Mourns K-9 Echo, Explosive Detection Dog

Echo worked as an explosive detection dog, working for New Jersey's Detect and Render Safe Taskforce. Working with his partner, Sgt. Christopher Pastor, Echo conducted sweeps for the State House, state government buildings and events at MetLife Stadium, including ay Super Bowl XLVIII.

"I am so impressed by these K-9 police dogs," said one mourner. "Thank you for your service Echo, what an amazing example of canine intelligence and skill. A beautiful dog. Condolences to Sgt. Pastor and all who loved and cared for Echo."

