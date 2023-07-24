Fair 81°

New Jersey Lotto Players Win Big Money

Friday, July 21 was a day to win lots of money for lottery players in New Jersey.

Foster Stationary Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

Three players in Bergen County, Hudson County and Monmouth County matched four of the white balls and the Gold Mega Ball in Friday's NJ Lotto drawing, winning $10,000. The ticket purchased in Bergen was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000.

The tickets were purchased at Foster Stationery in Bergenfield, 7-Eleven in Kearny and KDM Mart in Howell. The winning numbers were: 29, 40, 47, 50, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

