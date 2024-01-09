Get In, New Jersey: Local High School Is Backdrop In New 'Mean Girls' Movie

A new musical adaptation of "Mean Girls" is hitting theaters on Friday, Jan. 12, and many parts of the movie were shot in the Garden State. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) estimates the reboot of the high school comedy will generate about $36 million for the state.

Many scenes in the new "Mean Girls" movie were filmed at the former Mater Dei Prep School in Middletown, which closed in 2022. St. Elizabeth University in Florham Park is another school where you can see the new take on the girls known as "The Plastics."

The NJEDA said scenes were also shot at a North Arlington landfill owned by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. The movie also used Morris Township and a house in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township as a backdrop.

This is the second time "Mean Girls" shot scenes in New Jersey.

"We were delighted to welcome “Mean Girls” to New Jersey – for the second time," said Steven Gorelick, who's the director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission for the NJEDA.

"Scenes from the original 2004 movie were filmed at Montclair High School. “Mean Girls: The Musical” brings everything back full circle. This was one of the biggest movies to shoot in New Jersey last year, and supported over 400 jobs.

The original "Mean Girls" movie was released in 2004 and two actors are returning for the new adaptation. Tina Fey wrote the screenplay for both movies and will return in the 2024 movie as a math teacher named Ms. Norbury.

Tim Meadows will also be back as Principal Duvall. The new movie's trailer includes several references to the first film, including the infamous "burn book," the "Jingle Bell Rock" dance routine, and Regina George saying "Get in, loser."

You can click here to watch the "Mean Girls" official trailer.

