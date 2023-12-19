Star-Studded Video Wishes NJ Happy Birthday

What better gift than a video with cameos from celebs, all with New Jersey roots.

Of course, the 1:04-minute clip opened with Cedar Grove's Tommy DeVito, who was joined by fellow NY Giant, Justin Pugh (who hails from Holland, PA).

Next came Clifton native Rachel Zegler, who starred as Maria in Steven Spielberg's adaptation West Side Story in 2021.

"I just wanted to say, you don't look a day over 235, and give a sincere thanks for all of the Taylor ham, egg and cheese on everything bagels I've consumed every Sunday since I was 10 years old."

And what would a New Jersey birthday party be without a "Jersey Shore" star?

"Let the fist-pumping begin," said Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino," clutching his new memoir. "Because New Jersey is 236 years old, we got a situation."

Other birthday well-wishers included Nico Hischier, of the NJ Devils; Jets players Quincy Williams and Garrett Wilson; Eli Rallo, Kevin Chamberlin, and the NJ Devils mascot.

