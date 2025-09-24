New Hurricane Could Form In Atlantic: Here's Week-Long Projected Path

As of Wednesday, Sept. 24, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a tropical system that formed late Tuesday, Sept. 23, in the central Atlantic is organizing and could become a named storm soon, and possibly reach hurricane strength near Bermuda early next week.

A second tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles is expected to move toward the Bahamas and could also become a named system later this week.

Disturbance 1 (AL93): NHC puts the chance of formation at high — 90 percent within 48 hours and 90 percent through seven days. The system, located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands, is moving west‑northwest to northwest toward the western tropical Atlantic, generally north of the Leewards. A tropical depression is likely to form later Wednesday or Thursday, Sept. 25. It may approach as a hurricane early next week, depending on how quickly it strengthens and turns. Track details will sharpen in the coming days.

Disturbance 2 (AL94): This wave over the northeastern Caribbean is bringing downpours and gusty winds to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today and the Dominican Republic tonight. As it slows and turns northwest into the southwestern Atlantic late this week, conditions become more favorable for development near the Bahamas. NHC assigns a low chance — 30 percent — of formation within 48 hours and a high chance — 80 percent — through seven days. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter may investigate if needed.

Hurricane Gabrielle, which earlier peaked as a Category 4, passed within about 175 miles of Bermuda on Tuesday and is racing east‑northeast.

At 8 a.m. AST Wednesday (Advisory 30A), Gabrielle had maximum sustained winds near 115 mph and was moving east‑northeast at 25 mph. Hurricane conditions are expected in the Azores Thursday into Friday before the storm weakens and transitions to a tropical rainstorm headed for western Europe this weekend.

Swells from Gabrielle and the developing systems will build rough surf and dangerous rip currents through the weekend into next week.

Operations along the East Coast should prepare for possible disruptions from heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and hazardous surf. Trans‑Atlantic shipping, energy and travel routes may face knock‑on effects with multiple storms in play.

