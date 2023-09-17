New Grocery Store Coming To Downtown Hackensack

Maharaja Hypermarket signed a lease in a 3,500-square-foot space on Main Street.

The full-service grocery store will be located at the ground floor of Crossroads 389, located at 389 Main St. The five-story, 119,000-square-foot mixed-use building opened earlier this year.

It wasn't immediately clear if Maharaja Hypermarket was affiliated with Maharaja Store, an Indian grocer that ships across the United States. Maharaja translates to prince, or great ruler.

"Maharaja Hypermarket’s scheduled opening in the fall will provide a sought-after shopping experience for residents and visitors to further enhance Main Street’s growing roster of sought-after shopping destinations," reads a release from commercial real estate firm NAI Hanson.

"Standing at the getaway to Hackensack’s transforming downtown, Crossroads 389 is an 82-unit residential building with ground-level retail constructed in a joint venture between The Hampshire Companies and Cannon Hill in February 2021."

NAI James E. Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, Vice President, represented both the landlord, Sonehan Clinton Court Urban Renewal, LLC, and the tenant, Primwayone, LLC.

“Finding a tenant to offer a sought-after service to the local community while providing an additional amenity for Crossroads 389’s residents was our main goal in this assignment,” Cassano said. “We are excited to welcome Maharaja Hypermarket to Hackensack and play a key role in the resurgence of the city.”

The Hampshire Companies also also building a 270-unit mixed-use property at 321 Main St., which is scheduled for completion at the end of of 2024. Construction of a 40-unit mixed-use building at 295 Main St., is expected to begin at the end of 2023.

The Hampshire Companies is also working with Russo Development to built Print House, an ambitious mixed reimagining of the former headquarters of The Bergen Record along the Hackensack River scheduled for completion in early 2024.

