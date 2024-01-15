New Forecast Map: Up To 4 Inches Of Snow Coming To NJ, PA In Early Week Storm System

Accumulating snowfall will begin late Monday afternoon, Jan. 15 and carry into Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, impacting the morning commute as it changes over to a wintry mix, the NWS said.

Parts of the Poconos, Allentown/Reading, Warren, Hunterdon, Sussex, and Morris counties are expected to get between 3 and 4 inches of snow.

The rest of New Jersey and greater Philadelphia will see between 1 and 3 inches.

"Total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is generally expected across much of the forecast area with a light glaze of ice also possible especially near the I-95 corridor," the NWS Mount Holly office said.

"An arctic front will move through in the system’s wake bringing the coldest air of the season thus far. Highs Wednesday are forecast to be in the 20s or colder with daytime wind chill values in the single digits and teens."

Monday will be cold with a high near 31 degrees before temps drop around dusk to 27, the NWS said.

